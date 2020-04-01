Deal Alert: Get Two 4k Blu-ray Discs for $30

Amazon is running a limited time offer where you can get two 4k Ultra HD Blu-rays for $30.

This is a good deal if you’re looking for premium UHD BDs like Godzilla: King of the Monsters ($29.99), Ready Player One ($23.43) and Shazam! ($28).

Of course, it doesn’t really make sense for titles that are priced $15 or lower!

There are currently 127 movies on 4k Blu-ray listed for this deal. Jump over to Amazon to see which ones you should add to your collection.

Want some suggestions? Intersteller and Ready Player One look amazing in 4k with HDR. In the action genre, Saving Private Ryan and Zero Dark Thirty are must-haves in your 4k Blu-ray collection.