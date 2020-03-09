Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (2017) on 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (2017) is releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc and a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Best Buy. The 2-disc “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” comes with a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy with Movies Anywhere partners.

Also See: Disney Classic Beauty and the Beast (1991) releasing to 4k Blu-ray

In 4k, Beauty and the Beast is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with expanded color space using the HDR10 spec. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include Enchanted Table Read, A Beauty of a Tale, The Women Behind Beauty and the Beast, From Song to Scree: Making the Musical Sequences, Making a Moment with Celine Dion, Beauty and the Best Music Video & Making the Music Video, Extended Song “Days in the Sun,” deleted scenes, and more.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) on Ultra HD Blu-ray arrives in stores on March 10, 2020. Amazon is selling the edition for $29.99 (List: $39.99) while the 4k SteelBook edition at Best Buy is priced $34.99.