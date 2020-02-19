‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ 4k Blu-ray is Oddly Different than Blu-ray

By
hdreport
-

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker 4k Blu-rayDisney has revealed the artwork for the 4k Blu-ray edition of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and it’s oddly different from the Blu-ray edition. The artwork illustrates an army of Star Destroyers facing one single X-Wing Fighter, which isn’t much different from the concept of the original Star Wars film, is it?

4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions from Disney (and most other studios) typically have the same package art as seen in examples such as Frozen II, The Lion King, Solo: A Star Wars Story (pictured below). The newly revealed 4k Blu-ray art for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker doesn’t exactly fit with other recent Star Wars films so one might question if it’s real or not.

Star-Wars-The-Rise-of-Skywalker-Blu-ray

The Blu-ray Multi-Screen Edition of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (pictured above) is more in line with the collage style used for ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Last Jedi’ disc releases.

Get more details about all the variations and exclusive retailer editions of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker expected late March or early April, 2020.

Frozen II Blu-ray & 4k blu-ray

The-Lion-King-4k-Blu-ray-2up

solo-a-star-wars-story-4k-blu-ray-2up

