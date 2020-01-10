‘Midway’ release dates, details, & exclusives

Lionsgate’s Midway (2019) starring Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, and Woody Harrelson is releasing to Digital on Feb. 4, 2020 followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Feb. 18, 2020. Along with Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions, the film will also be released to exclusives from Best Buy and Target. Midway is priced $14.99-$24.99 (Digital HD/UHD), $19.99 (List: $39.99) on Blu-ray, $24.99 (List: $42.99) on 4k Blu-ray, and $17.99 (List: $29.99 on DVD. Order from Amazon

Blu-ray

Midway is available in a 2-disc combo edition from Lionsgate that includes a DVD and Digital Copy. The English audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 as well as Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1. English SDH and Spanish subtitles are also offered. Bonus features include audio commentary from Roland Emmerich, six featurettes, and movie trailer. Order from Amazon

4k Blu-ray

Midway is also sold in 2-disc combo edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital Copy. On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The English audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 as well as Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1. English SDH and Spanish subtitles are also provided. Bonus features are the same as the Blu-ray edition. Order from Amazon

DVD

The single-disc DVD edition of Midway presents the film in 480p. The DVD sells for $17.99. Order from Amazon

Best Buy 4k SteelBook

Best Buy’s Midway Limited Edition SteelBook features everything from the standard UHD BD edition except packaged in an aluminum case with unique artwork under a clear slipcover. The 2-disc edition contains a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy and for that reason is priced $10 higher than Target’s SteelBook Blu-ray edition. $34.99

Target Blu-ray SteelBook

Target’s SteelBook edition of Midway is only available on Blu-ray and therefore priced $10 less than Best Buy’s 4k edition. The combo includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy all packaged in a special metal case with clear slipcover. $24.99

Bonus Materials

Audio Commentary by Roland Emmerich

“Getting It Right: The Making of Midway”

“The Men of Midway”

“Roland Emmerich: Man on a Mission”

“Turning Point: The Legacy of Midway”

“Joe Rochefort: Breaking the Japanese Code”

“We Met at Midway: Two Survivors Remember”

Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Theatrical Trailer

Directed by Roland Emmerich and written by Wes Tooke, Midway is based on the historical battle during World War II in which the United States Navy met the Imperial Japanese Navy in the Pacific Theater following the attack on Pearl Harbor.