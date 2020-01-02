Some Blu-ray Combos Are Cheaper Than Digital

There are some Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions that are cheaper than purchasing Digital Copies alone. The multi-format editions usually include a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. So, why wouldn’t you want both physical copies and digital copies of the movies you own?

Here are a bunch of titles we found on Amazon that are actually less expensive on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray than in Digital HD/4k from various retailers. Keep in mind the prices are as of this article’s publishing time/date and may change at any time. [Update: A couple of digital movies just went on sale. See below.]

Deals on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Combo Editions

Digital On Sale

Aquaman $15.95 (4k Blu-ray) $7.99 (Digital) ON SALE

Jurassic World $12.93 (Blu-ray) $7.99 (Digital) ON SALE

