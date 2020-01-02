Some Blu-ray Combos Are Cheaper Than Digital

There are some Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions that are cheaper than purchasing Digital Copies alone. The multi-format editions usually include a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. So, why wouldn’t you want both physical copies and digital copies of the movies you own?
Here are a bunch of titles we found on Amazon that are actually less expensive on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray than in Digital HD/4k from various retailers. Keep in mind the prices are as of this article’s publishing time/date and may change at any time. [Update: A couple of digital movies just went on sale. See below.]
Deals on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Combo Editions
- Black Hawk Down $12.45 (4k Blu-ray) $14.99 (Digital)
- Glass $14.99 (4k Blu-ray) $19.99 (Digital)
- Bumblebee $12.60 (4k Blu-ray) $19.99 (Digital)
- Minions $10.13 (Blu-ray) $14.99 (Digital)
- First Man $12.24 (4k Blu-ray) $14.99 (Digital)
- Get Out $10.82 (4k Blu-ray) $14.99 (Digital)
- Straight Outta Compton $7.59 (Blu-ray) $14.99 (Digital)
- Everest $5.55 (Blu-ray) $14.99 (Digital)
Digital On Sale
- Aquaman $15.95 (4k Blu-ray) $7.99 (Digital) ON SALE
- Jurassic World $12.93 (Blu-ray) $7.99 (Digital) ON SALE
Check out all of today’s Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Deals on Amazon