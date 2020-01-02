Some Blu-ray Combos Are Cheaper Than Digital

get-out-4k-blu-ray-headerThere are some Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions that are cheaper than purchasing Digital Copies alone. The multi-format editions usually include a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. So, why wouldn’t you want both physical copies and digital copies of the movies you own?

Here are a bunch of titles we found on Amazon that are actually less expensive on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray than in Digital HD/4k from various retailers. Keep in mind the prices are as of this article’s publishing time/date and may change at any time. [Update: A couple of digital movies just went on sale. See below.]

Deals on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Combo Editions

  • Black Hawk Down $12.45 (4k Blu-ray) $14.99 (Digital)
  • Glass $14.99 (4k Blu-ray) $19.99 (Digital)
  • Bumblebee $12.60 (4k Blu-ray) $19.99 (Digital)
  • Minions $10.13 (Blu-ray) $14.99 (Digital)
  • First Man $12.24 (4k Blu-ray) $14.99 (Digital)
  • Get Out $10.82 (4k Blu-ray) $14.99 (Digital)
  • Straight Outta Compton $7.59 (Blu-ray) $14.99 (Digital)
  • Everest $5.55 (Blu-ray) $14.99 (Digital)

Digital On Sale

  • Aquaman $15.95 (4k Blu-ray) $7.99 (Digital) ON SALE
  • Jurassic World $12.93 (Blu-ray) $7.99 (Digital) ON SALE

Check out all of today’s Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Deals on Amazon

