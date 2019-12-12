90’s cult film ‘Tammy and the T-Rex’ to release uncut on 4k Blu-ray

Early 90’s B movie Tammy and the T-Rex (1994) from director/writer Stewart Raffill has been upgraded to Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The film was rescanned and restored in 4k resolution from the original 35mm negatives and will include audio commentary from Raffill and producer Diane Kirman.

What may be even more enticing to fans of the cult film is that it will release in its uncut form, including all the blood and gore Raffill had originally planned but had to cut out in order to give it a PG-13 rating.

The story of Tammy and the T-Rex goes something like this. Director Stewart Raffill came across a mechanical T-Rex and decided to make a movie about it. But he only had the prop for a limited amount of time and had to crank out a script within a week. The screenplay ended up being about a high school student who is mauled to death by a lion but has his brain transplanted to a T-Rex.

But while the movie was literally thrown together, Raffill was able to cast several actors who would go on to much bigger things. In one of her first features, Denise Richards (Wild Things, The World Is Not Enough) stars as Tammy, the high school cheerleader who is in love with fellow student Michael, played Paul Walker (The Fast & the Furious franchise), who ends up being the “brains” behind the T-Rex.

Sounds like a classic, doesn’t it? Check out all the additional bonus features below.

Tammy and the T-Rex will be released on January 28, 2020. The 4k Blu-ray edition has a list price of $49.98. Order from Amazon

Bonus Features:

1. Region Free 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo

2. Presented in Dolby Vision and HDR10 for brighter and more vivid color

3. Newly scanned & restored in 4k from its 35mm original camera negative

4. Audio commentary with director Stewart Raffill and producer Diane Kirman

5. “Blood, Brains and a Teenage T-Rex” – an interview with director Stewart Raffill

6. “A Blast from the Past” – an interview with actress Denise Richards

7. “Having the Guts” – an interview with actor Sean Whalen

8. “A Testicular Stand-Off” – an interview with actor George Pilgrim

9. Full length PG-13 cut of Tammy and the T-Rex (sourced from video)

10. Reversible cover artwork

11. English SDH subtitles

[Editor’s Note: This article was updated with several editorial revisions.]