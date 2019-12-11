‘Boyz N’ the Hood’ will get a 4k Blu-ray release

John Singleton’s Boyz N’ the Hood (1992) starring Ice Cube and Cuba Gooding Jr. has been upgraded for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film will arrive on February 4, 2020 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment in a 2-disc edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy.

Boyz N’ the Hood on 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio and HDR10. We’re still waiting on audio specs but hopefully we’ll see an upgrade from the DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel soundtrack from the last Blu-ray release a few years ago.

The previous Blu-ray edition included bonus material like deleted scenes, commentary from John Singleton, and audition videos, as well as the featurette “Friendly Fire” and music video “Growin’ Up In The Hood” which will likely be included on the Blu-ray Disc. However, it isn’t uncommon for audio commentaries to be featured on the 4k Blu-ray as well.

Boyz N’ the Hood has a list price of $30.99 and is selling for $21.33 on Amazon.