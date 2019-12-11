The Hunger Games: Complete 4-Film Collection already Sold Out

The Hunger Games: Complete 4-Film Collection on Ultra HD Blu-ray has already sold out on Amazon. The new release isn’t the first time ‘The Hunger Games’ movies have been collected in a 4k set as Best Buy released a Limited Edition SteelBook edition a few years ago (which is also sold out).

The Hunger Games: Complete 4-Film Collection includes The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014), and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015).

The edition just released this week Amazon says it’s “Temporarily out of stock.”

The Hunger Games: Complete 4-Film Collection sells for $99 on Amazon. If it’s back in stock, the item should be shown with price in the Amazon cart below.