Sony Pictures ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ 1st trailer highlights franchise reboot



Sony Pictures has released the first official trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife that looks more like a franchise reboot than the last Ghostbusters film that featured an all-woman cast and played more like a comedy than a sci-fi film.

With a darker and more dramatic presentation, ‘Afterlife’ takes a more serious tone and was clearly influenced by the Netflix series “Stranger Things” — even casting Finn Wolfhard as one of the young Ghostbusters.

The film also stars Paul Rudd from Marvel’s Ant-Man, Carrie Coon (Gone Girl), Mckenna Grace (Gifted), along with original cast members Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, and Ernie Hudson.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was directed by Jason Reitman who co-wrote the film with Gil Kenan based on the characters created by Harold Ramis and Dan Aykroyd. The film is expected to release to theaters in the US on July 10, 2020.