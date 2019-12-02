Hot Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon

By
hdreport
-

We’ve been digging around to find you some of the best deals for Cyber Monday on Amazon. Click on the header or image to get more details. To see all of Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals click here.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console 3-Game Bundle

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - Only On PlayStation Bundle by Playstation
Price: $299.99 (Was: $466.96) Save $166.97! Buy Now

LG C9 Series 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019) with Alexa

LG-OLED65C9PUA-Alexa-65-4kTV-720px
Price: $2,096 (List: $3,499) Save $1,400! Buy Now

Sonos Beam – Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa

Sonos Beam - Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa Built-in
Price: $299 (List: $399) Save $100! Buy Now

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa voice control

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa voice control built-in Black
Price: $299 (List: $399) Save $100! Buy Now

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds with Alexa & Charging Case

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Enabled, True Wireless EarbudsPrice: $99.99 (List: $169.99) Save 70! Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Alexa Smart speaker (Heather Grey, Plum, Charcoal, Sandstone)
Echo Dot Heather Charcoal
Price: $22 ea. (List: $49.99) Save $27.99! Buy Now

JBL Live 650 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
JBL Live 650 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Price: $99 (List: $199) Save $100! Buy Now

Related Articles:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.