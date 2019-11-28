Apple AirPods On Sale for Black Friday. Save up to $35.

Apple AirPods rarely go on sale, but during this Black Friday Amazon has got the latest model AirPods with Apple Charging Case marked down to $134 — a savings of $25 off the list price of $159. The AirPods are also on sale at Best Buy ($139.99), Target ($144.99), and Walmart $129.

The AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are selling for $164.99 on Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. That’s a savings of $34 (17%) off the list price of $199. Target has the item priced $5 more at $169.99.

The latest model Apple AirPods Pro have also been marked down from the list price of $249.99, but not as much as the basic AirPods. Amazon is selling the pro model for $234.98 — a savings of 6%. The big box retailers still have the Pro model priced $249.99.