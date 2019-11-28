Black Friday: Stream 4k/HDR with Roku devices at 50% Off

Roku is one of the most popular streaming devices and platforms around today, and 4k content and TVs are becoming the norm in home entertainment. If you’re looking to upgrade your existing HD device to Ultra HD these two Roku streamers are a great option.

Right now, for Black Friday, both the Roku Ultra media player and Roku Streaming Stick+ are 50% off for a limited time.

Both the Roku Ultra (2019) and Roku Streaming Stick+ (updated 2019 model) support up to 2160p at 60 fps, HDR 10 and HLG High Dynamic Range specs. For audio, each device supports DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Audio and Dolby ATMOS pass through over HDMI.

The Roku Ultra is priced $49.99 (List: $99.99) and Roku Streaming Stick+ $29 (List: $59.99). Use the links to jump directly to Amazon to grab these deals while they last.