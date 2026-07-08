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Oscar-winning drama ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ Can Only Be Watched In 4k On Blu-ray

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Leaving Las Vegas 4k UHD 1995 Shout
Leaving Las Vegas (1995) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Oscar winning drama Leaving Las Vegas (1995) starring Nicolas Cage and Elisabeth Shue is avalable to watch in 4k but only on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc. The single-disc edition arrived on December 16, 2025 from Shout! Studios.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in English Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround Sound, and 2.0 Stereo.

Leaving Las Vegas on 4k Blu-ray Disc is priced $31.95 $21.31 (List: $36.98) on Amazon.

Features

  • NEW 4K Transfer Of The Original Super 16mm Camera Negative
  • Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)
  • Audio: English Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Mike Figgis

New to 4k Blu-ray? See our ranking of the best 4k Blu-ray players available.

Logline: Ben Sanderson, a Hollywood screenwriter who lost everything because of his alcoholism, arrives in Las Vegas to drink himself to death. There, he meets and forms an uneasy friendship and non-interference pact with prostitute Sera.

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