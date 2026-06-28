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The Complete Kubrick 4k Blu-ray Collection Features 13 Films, 3 Shorts & More

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The Complete Kubrick Collection Criterion Buy on Amazon



The Complete Kubrick Collection from Criterion collects thirteen features and three shorts from the acclaimed director, all restored in 4k with their original soundtracks as well as 5.1 surround sound mixes.

The collection also includes over twenty-five hours of interviews, documentaries, and behind-the-scenes materials; and deluxe packaging illustrated with rare photographs, artwork, and documents annotated by Kubrick himself, all housed in a singular box inspired by the director’s legendary archive.

The Complete Kubrick Collection is list priced $599. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

THIRTY-DISC 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION COLLECTOR’S SET FEATURES

  • 4K restorations of Kubrick’s thirteen features and three shorts, with their original soundtracks alongside the 5.1 mixes, restored and remastered
  • Over twenty-five hours of interviews, documentaries, and behind-the-scenes materials
  • Kubrick’s international version of The Shining
  • A new 4K restoration of Vivian Kubrick’s behind-the-scenes documentary Making “The Shining”
  • Newly recorded commentary tracks featuring filmmaker Lee Unkrich (editor of the book Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining”) and author Michael Benson (Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece)
  • Rare films from Graphic Films and computer-animation pioneer John Whitney that inspired the special effects in 2001: A Space Odyssey
  • Unseen Lolita screen tests with actors James Mason and Sue Lyon and rare Full Metal Jacket behind-the-scenes footage
  • A newly recorded conversation with novelist Jonathan Lethem and film historian Kevin Wynter on Kubrick and authorship
  • An essay by author and critic Nathaniel Rich
  • And much more . . .
The Complete Kubrick Collection Criterion 4k UHD open
The Complete Kubrick Collection Criterion Buy on Amazon

A titan of cinema whose influence extends across visual art, philosophy, politics, technology, fashion, and beyond, Stanley Kubrick created an unprecedented string of masterpieces, from Paths of Glory to Dr. Strangelove to 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, The Shining, and Eyes Wide Shut. Bending disparate genres to his will, he imbued his creations with a cuttingly ironic worldview and an iconographic, mesmerizingly precise visual style, probing the anxieties, enigmas, and horrors of the twentieth century with a coolly devastating eye. Tracing his evolution from independent maverick to Hollywood rebel to visionary transnational auteur whose every film from the mid-1960s on became a manifesto of a radically new sensibility, The Complete Kubrick brings together the entirety of a body of work that opened popular cinema up to new realms of moral profundity and metaphysical mystery.

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