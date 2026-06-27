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Get 50% Off Criterion 4k Blu-rays & Blu-rays

HD Report
By HD Report
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amazon criterion sale 50% off

This is the weekend to buy that Criterion Collection disc you’ll been dreaming off. Both Amazon and Barnes & Noble are offering 50% off 4k Blu-rays, Blu-rays, and DVDs for a limited time.

Most 4k Blu-rays are list priced $50 bucks, so those are now just $25 during the sale. For example, you can get No Country for Old Men (highly recommended) for just $24.99 (List: $49.99) or The Princess Bride also only $24.99 (List: $49.99).

Most Blu-rays are list priced $39.99, so with the sale a title will cost just $19.99. There are also a few even less expensive Blu-rays. For example, Blue Is the Warmest Color is only $12.49 (List: $24.99) and Resurrection is only $14.99 (List: $29.99).

It’s also a great time to buy an expensive box set like the Wes Anderson Archive that is list priced $499.99 but on sale for $249.99.

Jump over to Amazon or Barnes & Noble to grab some Criterion discs for 50% off while the sale lasts!

Wall-E-4k-Blu-ray-Criterion-Collection
Wall•E (2008) 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo Buy on Amazon

See our list of Criterion Collection 4k Blu-rays that are now 50% off the list price.

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HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

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