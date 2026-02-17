Home4kKill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Is Now Streaming In Digital: Review
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Is Now Streaming In Digital: Review

Kill Bill The Whole Bloody Affair digital poster
Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is now available in digital formats for streaming or download at home. The much-anticipated extended and edited version of Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 premiered 20 years ago at Cannes, followed by selected screenings, but was never shown in wide release.

Last December, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair was given a national theatrical release from distributor Lionsgate. Now, even though Tarantino had said he would never release ‘The Whole Bloody Affair’ film in home media (leaving it exclusive it to theatrical presentations), the film is available from digital services such as such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango

In digital, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is presented in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and 5.1 surround sound. The total run time is 4 hours and 35 minutes. There is word about a physical media release, which would follow last year‘s 4K debuts of Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Lionsgate. (Read Review)

How is Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair different from the two volumes released in 2003 and 2004? Changes include alternate shots, a new scene, and takes.

The biggest addition to the film is the Origin of O-Ren anime sequence produced by Production I.G. We won’t include any spoilers, but there is a new scene in an elevator shaft with the character Pretty Riki.

The “House of Blue Leaves” fight scene is now in color and includes more violent shots (the scene was changed to black-and-white when first released to avoid an NC-17 rating).

What’s been removed from the Kill Bill diptych?

The black-and-white recap at the beginning of Vol. 2 has been cut since there is no need to remind viewers of the point in the story.

The cliffhanger at the end of Volume 1 that shows the survival of Beatrix’s child has also been removed.

Kill Bill The Whole Bloody Affair AMC premiere Dec 5 2026 2000px
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair playing at AMC on Dec. 5, 2025.
