Michael Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital Including A Limited Edition SteelBook

Michael (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael (2026) starring Jaafar Jackson is releasing soon on disc and digital! The film is up for pre-order in digital formats including 4k UHD from platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Both 2-disc editions from Lionsgate include a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy.

On disc, Michael is priced $29.96 on 4k Blu-ray, $34.99 on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook case, $22.96 on Blu-ray, and $19.96 on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In digital, pre-orders of Michael are priced $24.99 (purchase) or $19.99 (rent). Prime Video

Michael is distributed by Lionsgate Films (United States) and Universal Pictures (International). The movie premiered in US theaters on April 24, 2026 has earned $440M at the worldwide box office.

Michael (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Michael (2026) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Michael (2026) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Michael (2026) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Description: MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The story recounts Michael’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the Jackson 5 to becoming the biggest entertainer in the world.

