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Evil Dead Burn Release Dates On Disc & Streaming Digital Revealed

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Evil Dead Burn (2026) 4k UHD
Evil Dead Burn (2026) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

We’ve got the official release dates for Evil Dead Burn on disc and digital! The movie will first arrive in digital formats for streaming or download on August 4, 2026.

Disc editions, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive in stores and ship on September 22, 2026. The physical media editions feature a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook from Warner Bros. Entertainment.

On 4k Blu-ray, Evil Dead Burn is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray is offered in Dolby Atmos.

Evil Dead Burn on disc is available to order on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Digital rentals/purchases of Evil Dead Burn are available on Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and Prime Video.

Special Features

  • Evil Dead: Blazing the Trailwhile introducing a daring new vision – Director Sébastien Vanicek and his crew explore how Evil Dead Burn honors the franchise’s ever evolving legacy
  • The Hot Shot: Evil Dead Burn’s One-Shot Sequence – Dive into Evil Dead Burn’s most gripping scene as cast and crew detail the intense focus and synergy required to create the complex one-shot sequence.
  • This One’s Gonna Burn -Explore the fire-fueled chaos of Evil Dead Burn by witnessing how the stunts and effects teams brought the film’s physical horror to life.
Evil Dead Burn (2026) Blu-ray
Evil Dead Burn (2026) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Evil Dead Burn (2026) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Evil Dead Burn (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Evil Dead Burn digital poster
Evil Dead Burn (2026) Digital 4k Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Summary: After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws. As one by one they transform into deadites, she comes to discover that the vows she took in life – survive even in death.



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