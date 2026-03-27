Home4k Blu-rayJohn Carpenter's Escape From L.A. Is Releasing In A Limited Edition SteelBook
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John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. Is Releasing In A Limited Edition SteelBook

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John Carpenters Escape From L.A. 30th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook open
John Carpenters Escape From L.A. (1996) 30th Anniversary Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) is releasing in a Limited Edition SteelBook to celebrate the film’s 30th Anniversary. The 2-disc/digital edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrives on June 2, 2026.

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $33.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

John Carpenters Escape From L.A. 30th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook
John Carpenters Escape From L.A. (1996) 30th Anniversary Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Synopsis: Released in 1996, JOHN CARPENTER’S ESCAPE FROM L.A. was the highly anticipated follow-up to the fan-favorite hit Escape from New York. Kurt Russell returns as anti-hero Snake Plissken, who is called upon to save the world from a doomsday device after a 9.6 quake levels most of Los Angeles.

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