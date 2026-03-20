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When Will Marty Supreme Be Streaming?

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By HD Report
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Marty Supreme (2025) Buy/Rent on Prime Video

When will A24’s Marty Supreme begin streaming at home to watch or download?

8x Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme (2025) is already available to purchase or rent in digital formats from Apple TV, Fandango, Prime Video, and other movie platforms. Disc formats, including 4k UHD and Blu-ray will ship on March 31, 2026.

In addition, HBO Max just announced Marty Supreme would premiere on April 24, 2026, free for subscribers.

Disc editions include limited Marty Supreme 4k Blu-ray and Blu-rays Digipacks with six collectible postcards, as well as a 20-minute making-of featurette, director commentary, a camera test with commentary.

The 4K edition features an embossed metallic slipcase along with an exclusive 22-minute featurette with new interviews with production designer Jack Fisk and costume designer Miyako Bellizzi. Standard Blu-ray includes a single disc. 

Marty Supreme 4k Blu-ray slipcover
Marty Supreme (2025) 4k UHD/BD Digipack Buy on Amazon
Marty Supreme Blu-ray A24
Marty Supreme (2025) Blu-ray Digipack Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray & 4K UHD Bonus features:
○ Director Commentary with Josh Safdie
○ “Dream Big: Making Marty Supreme” Featurette
○ Timothée Chalamet & Gwyneth Paltrow Camera Test with Commentary by Josh Safdie
○ Set of Six Collectible Postcards with behind-the-scenes photography by Atsushi Nishijima

4K UHD-exclusive:
○ “Total Immersion: The World of Marty Supreme” Featurette
○ Embossed metallic slipcase

Standard HD Blu-ray Disc – Feature, Commentary, Featurette, & Camera test
○ 1080p High Definition
○ 16×9 Widescreen 2.39:1 Presentation
○ English
○ Dolby Atmos
○ Rated R
○ 150 minutes
○ English SDH and Spanish Subtitles; English Descriptive Audio

4K UHD Disc – Feature, Commentary & “Total Immersion” Featurette
○ 2160p Ultra High Definition
○ Dolby Vision HDR
○ 16×9 Widescreen 2.39:1 Presentation
○ English
○ Dolby Atmos
○ Rated R
○ 150 minutes
○ English SDH and Spanish Subtitles; English Descriptive Audio
2 Disc 4K edition includes HD Blu-ray with feature and extras

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