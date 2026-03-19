Stranger Things: The Complete Series Is Releasing In Deluxe Special Editions On 4k UHD/Blu-ray

Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray Deluxe Edition Buy on Amazon

Stranger Things: The Complete Series is releasing on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Deluxe and Special Editions on July 28, 2026. The 25-disc editions from Arrow Video include all 42 episodes from 5 seasons of the Netflix show, along with tons of bonus material and extras.

Stranger Things: The Complete Series is priced from $219.99 to $269.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

4k Deluxe Edition

Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Buy on Amazon

4k Deluxe Edition Contents

25-DISC DELUXE EDITION CONTENTS

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray™ presentation in Dolby Vision of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Optional audio description tracks

Deluxe packaging including brand new wraparound box artwork by Juan Ramos

Interviews with the cast and crew

Behind-the-scenes featurettes

Set tours

Bloopers

Palace Arcade coin

Self-adhesive Hellfire Club patch

Exclusive Hellfire Club d20

Twenty-five artcards from all five seasons

Five double-sided posters featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert

Reversible sleeves featuring brand new artwork by Juan Ramos and original artwork by Kyle Lambert

Double-sided fold-out Hawkins map

148-page perfect-bound artbook including original design sketches, concept art, storyboards and new writing from the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton & more

4k Special Edition

Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Special Edition Buy on Amazon

4k Special Edition Contents

25-DISC SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray™ presentation in Dolby Vision of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Optional audio description tracks

Interviews with the cast and crew

Behind-the-scenes featurettes

Set tours

Bloopers

Image galleries

Trailers

Collectors’ booklet

Reversible sleeves featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert

Double-sided poster featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert

Stranger Things: The Complete Series Blu-ray Special Edition Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Deluxe Edition

Stranger Things: The Complete Series Blu-ray Deluxe Edition Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Deluxe Edition Contents

25-DISC DELUXE EDITION CONTENTS

High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ presentation of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Optional audio description tracks

Deluxe packaging including brand new wraparound box artwork by Juan Ramos

Interviews with the cast and crew

Behind-the-scenes featurettes

Set tours

Bloopers

Palace Arcade coin

Self-adhesive Hellfire Club patch

Exclusive Hellfire Club d20

Twenty-five artcards from all five seasons

Five double-sided posters featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert

Reversible sleeves featuring brand new artwork by Juan Ramos and original artwork by Kyle Lambert

Double-sided fold-out Hawkins map

148-page perfect-bound artbook including original design sketches, concept art, storyboards and new writing from the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton & more

Blu-ray Special Edition

Stranger Things: The Complete Series Blu-ray Special Edition Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Special Edition Contents