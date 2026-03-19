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Stranger Things: The Complete Series Is Releasing In Deluxe Special Editions On 4k UHD/Blu-ray

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Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open
Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray Deluxe Edition Buy on Amazon

Stranger Things: The Complete Series is releasing on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Deluxe and Special Editions on July 28, 2026. The 25-disc editions from Arrow Video include all 42 episodes from 5 seasons of the Netflix show, along with tons of bonus material and extras.

Stranger Things: The Complete Series is priced from $219.99 to $269.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

4k Deluxe Edition

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD Deluxe Series open
Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Buy on Amazon

4k Deluxe Edition Contents

  • 25-DISC DELUXE EDITION CONTENTS
  • 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray™ presentation in Dolby Vision of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs
  • Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Optional audio description tracks
  • Deluxe packaging including brand new wraparound box artwork by Juan Ramos
  • Interviews with the cast and crew
  • Behind-the-scenes featurettes
  • Set tours
  • Bloopers
  • Palace Arcade coin
  • Self-adhesive Hellfire Club patch
  • Exclusive Hellfire Club d20
  • Twenty-five artcards from all five seasons
  • Five double-sided posters featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert
  • Reversible sleeves featuring brand new artwork by Juan Ramos and original artwork by Kyle Lambert
  • Double-sided fold-out Hawkins map
  • 148-page perfect-bound artbook including original design sketches, concept art, storyboards and new writing from the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton & more

4k Special Edition

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open
Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Special Edition Buy on Amazon

4k Special Edition Contents

  • 25-DISC SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
  • 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray™ presentation in Dolby Vision of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs
  • Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Optional audio description tracks
  • Interviews with the cast and crew
  • Behind-the-scenes featurettes
  • Set tours
  • Bloopers
  • Image galleries
  • Trailers
  • Collectors’ booklet
  • Reversible sleeves featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert
  • Double-sided poster featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert
Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD flat
Stranger Things: The Complete Series Blu-ray Special Edition Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Deluxe Edition

Stranger Things- The Complete Series Blu-ray Deluxe Edition flat
Stranger Things: The Complete Series Blu-ray Deluxe Edition Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Deluxe Edition Contents

  • 25-DISC DELUXE EDITION CONTENTS
  • High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ presentation of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs
  • Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Optional audio description tracks
  • Deluxe packaging including brand new wraparound box artwork by Juan Ramos
  • Interviews with the cast and crew
  • Behind-the-scenes featurettes
  • Set tours
  • Bloopers
  • Palace Arcade coin
  • Self-adhesive Hellfire Club patch
  • Exclusive Hellfire Club d20
  • Twenty-five artcards from all five seasons
  • Five double-sided posters featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert
  • Reversible sleeves featuring brand new artwork by Juan Ramos and original artwork by Kyle Lambert
  • Double-sided fold-out Hawkins map
  • 148-page perfect-bound artbook including original design sketches, concept art, storyboards and new writing from the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton & more

Blu-ray Special Edition

Stranger Things- The Complete Series Blu-ray Special Edition flat
Stranger Things: The Complete Series Blu-ray Special Edition Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Special Edition Contents

  • 25-DISC SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
  • High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ presentation of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs
  • Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Optional audio description tracks
  • Interviews with the cast and crew
  • Behind-the-scenes featurettes
  • Set tours
  • Bloopers
  • Image galleries
  • Trailers
  • Collectors’ booklet
  • Reversible sleeves featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert
  • Double-sided poster featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert
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