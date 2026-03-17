Return to Silent Hill Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

Return to Silent Hill (2025) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Return to Silent Hill (2025) is now available in disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, and Blu-ray Collector’s Editions, a 4k UHD Walmart Exclusive O-Card/SteelBook, and DVD. The movie first premiered in digital formats for streaming or download on Feb. 24, 2026.

Return to Silent Hill was written and directed by Christophe Gans based on the video game published by Konami. The film is the third installment in the Silent Hill film series and a reboot in the series. Return to Silent Hill stars Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson.

Return to Silent Hill (2025) is priced $31.99 (List: $46.98) on 4k Blu-ray, $22.96 on Blu-ray, and $17.96 (List: $29.99) on DVD on Amazon.

An Amazon Exclusive SteelBook has since been sold out. A Walmart exclusive Collectors Edition O-Card 4k UHD/BD SteelBook is priced $29.96.

Return to Silent Hill (2025) Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Return to Silent Hill (2025) 4k Limited Edition Amazon Exclusive SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Return To Silent Hill (2025) Collectors Edition O-Card 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

Return to Silent Hill (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Prime Video

Summary: When a man receives a mysterious letter from his lost love, he is drawn to Silent Hill, a once familiar town now consumed by darkness.