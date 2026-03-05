‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Is Releasing In This 4k UHD/HD Limited Collector’s Edition SteelBook

Becoming Led Zeppelin 4K UHD/BD Collector’s Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Becoming Led Zeppelin is releasing in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Limited Collector’s Edition on April 14, 2026.

The Collector’s Edition boxset contains the 2-disc 4K UHD and Blu-ray SteelBook edition, four exclusive photo card prints, two limited-edition guitar picks, iron-on jacket patch, vinyl guitar case sticker, and a special letter to fans from Director Bernard MacMahon.

Becoming Led Zeppelin 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Limited Collector’s Edition is list priced $74.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Exclusive VIP Souveniers

Photo Cards

Director Letter

Guitar Picks

Iron-On Jacket Patch

Vinyl Sticker