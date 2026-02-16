Deal Alert: The Jet Li 4k UHD/BD Collection Is 52% Off

The Jet Li Collection 4k UHD/BD 10-disc box set Shout! Studios Buy on Amazon

Here’s a great deal on The Jet Li Collection from Shout! Studios that’s hard to pass up. The 5-film, 10-disc 4k UHD/BD collection is only $62.99 right now on Amazon. That’s a 52% savings off the list price of $129.98!

The collection presents classic Jet Li films from 1993-1994 including Fong Sai Yuk, Fong Sai Yuk II, Tai Chi Master, Fist of Legend, and The Bodyguard from Beijing.

Along with legacy extras, bonus features include new interviews and audio commentary from authors, film critics, production members, translators, and actors. (See details below.)

The Jet Li Collection 4k UHD/BD 10-disc box set Shout! Studios Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features

DISC ONE (4K UHD – FONG SAI-YUK)

Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY – FONG SAI-YUK)

Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks NEW Interview With Leon Hunt, Author Of Kung Fu Masters And East Asian Cinemas

Interview With Leon Hunt, Author Of Kung Fu Masters And East Asian Cinemas Trailer

DISC THREE (4K UHD – FONG SAI-YUK II)

Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

DISC FOUR (BLU-RAY – FONG SAI-YUK II)

Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks NEW Interview With Sound Assistants Steven Avila And Trip Brock On Translating Classic Hong Kong Films To The West

Interview With Sound Assistants Steven Avila And Trip Brock On Translating Classic Hong Kong Films To The West Trailer

DISC FIVE (4K UHD – TAI CHI MASTER)

Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono, English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

DISC SIX (BLU-RAY – TAI CHI MASTER)

Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono, English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks NEW “Tai Chi Madam – The Michelle Yeoh Effect” Featuring Interviews With Actress Cynthia Rothrock, Author Ric Meyers, Film Critic David West And Academic Leon Hunt

“Tai Chi Madam – The Michelle Yeoh Effect” Featuring Interviews With Actress Cynthia Rothrock, Author Ric Meyers, Film Critic David West And Academic Leon Hunt “Nemesis” – An Interview With Actor Chin Siu-Ho

“The Birthplace Of Tai Chi” – On Location In Chen Village

“Meditations On the Master” – Director Brett Ratner And Critic Elvis Mitchell On Director Yuen Wo-ping

“Twin Warriors” – Director Brett Ratner And Critic Elvis Mitchell On Actors Jet Li And Michelle Yeoh

English Language Opening Credits

Trailer

DISC SEVEN (4K UHD – FIST OF LEGEND)

Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono, Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono With Alternate Music Cues And Dubbing, English DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono (“English Export Dub”), English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround (“American Dub”)

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

DISC EIGHT (BLU-RAY – FIST OF LEGEND)

Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono, Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono With Alternate Music Cues And Dubbing, English DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono (“English Export Dub”), English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround (“American Dub”)

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks NEW Interview With Director Gordon Chan

Interview With Director Gordon Chan NEW Interview With Professor Aaron Moore

Interview With Professor Aaron Moore “The Man Behind The Legend” – An Interview With Director Gordon Chan

“Brother In Arms” – An Interview With Actor Chin Siu-Ho

“The Way Of The Warrior” – An Interview With Actor Kurata Yasuaki

“The School Of Hard Knocks” – A Karate Seminar With Actor Kurata Yasuaki

A Look At Fist Of Legend – Interviews With Director Brett Ratner And Critic Elvis Mitchell

Deleted Scenes

Trailer

DISC NINE (4K UHD – THE BODYGUARD FROM BEIJING)

Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono, English DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

DISC TEN (BLU-RAY – THE BODYGUARD FROM BEIJING)

Trailer

Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono, English DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks NEW Interview With Co-writer Gordon Chan

4k UHD/HD Presentation Specs

FONG SAI-YUK (2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen & 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono / 106 min.)

Jet Li stars as a carefree young martial arts expert who gets involved with a government official’s daughter just as he discovers his family is part of a rebellious resistance movement. While his fighting ability and charm made him a local champion, his epic battle for freedom would make him a legendary hero. Acclaimed choreographer Corey Yuen directs Li at his jaw-dropping best.



FONG SAI-YUK II (2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen & 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono / 96 min.)

The sensational Jet Li leaps into action again as the heroic Fong Sai-Yuk in this explosive sequel. Having fought to save his father from the wrath of the Chinese government, Fong Sai-Yuk joins the underground resistance organization, The Red Flower Society … but within the band of rebels, a traitor is lurking. Our hero must utilize his every skill in the battle to root out the turncoat and overthrow his nation’s brutal empire.



TAI CHI MASTER (2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen & 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono & English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround / 95 min.)

It’s a match made in Martial Arts Heaven when Jet Li teams with Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; Wicked) in the action-packed Tai Chi Master! In an age of swordsmen and rebellion, two best friends and fellow martial arts students have a fateful reunion on the battlefield — but on opposite sides of the conflict. Directed by acclaimed action choreographer Yuen Wo-Ping (Iron Monkey, Drunken Master, Tiger Cage), Tai Chi Master remains one of Jet Li’s finest outings onscreen.



THE BODYGUARD FROM BEIJING (2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen & 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono & English DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono / 93 min.)

Jet Li stars as a top bodyguard hired to protect a wealthy businessman’s girlfriend after she witnesses a brutal murder. As assassins close in on the young woman with the goal of silencing her permanently, the bodyguard must use his exceptional expertise in martial arts to keep her safe … but the assignment soon turns personal as he develops a bond with his client.



FIST OF LEGEND (2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen & 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono; Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono With Alternate Music Cues And Dubbing; English DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono; English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround (English Export Dub); English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround (American Dub) / 102 min.)

Jet Li and martial arts choreographer Yuen Wo-Ping reunite for another unforgettable action classic with Fist Of Legend! Inspired by the great Bruce Lee’s The Chinese Connection, Fist Of Legend stars Li as a kung fu master living abroad who returns home to avenge the death of his master and save his martial arts school.

One of the greatest legends in martial arts cinema, Jet Li is an international action superstar. Collected here in The Jet Li Collection are 5 of his most beloved and famous films from 1990s Hong Kong, presented together in a collectible box set together on 4K for the first time. Titles included are The Legend, The Legend 2, Bodyguard from Beijing, Tai Chi Master, and international smash hit Fist of Legend.