Fallout Season Two Is Releasing On 4k UHD & Blu-ray Including A Limited Edition SteelBook

The second season of Fallout ended on February 3, 2026, with the episode “The Strip.” Now, the Amazon MGM Studios production will be released on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, including a Limited Edition SteelBook.
On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Fallout are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in English Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.
Fallout – Season Two is priced $34.99 for the standard 4k Blu-ray, $47.99 for the Limited Edition 4k SteelBook, $36.50 for the Blu-ray, and $30.56 for the DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Fallout – Season One was also released on disc, including an Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition 4k UHD SteelBook.