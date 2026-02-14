Home4k Blu-rayFallout Season Two Is Releasing On 4k UHD & Blu-ray Including A...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

Fallout Season Two Is Releasing On 4k UHD & Blu-ray Including A Limited Edition SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Fallout- Complete Second Season 4K UHD Amazon Exclusive SteelBook obverse
Fallout – Season Two Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

The second season of Fallout ended on February 3, 2026, with the episode “The Strip.” Now, the Amazon MGM Studios production will be released on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, including a Limited Edition SteelBook.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Fallout are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in English Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Fallout – Season Two is priced $34.99 for the standard 4k Blu-ray, $47.99 for the Limited Edition 4k SteelBook, $36.50 for the Blu-ray, and $30.56 for the DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Fallout – Season One was also released on disc, including an Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition 4k UHD SteelBook.

Fallout Season Two 4k Blu-ray
Fallout – Season Two 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Fallout Season Two Blu-ray
Fallout – Season Two Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Previous article
Superman (2025) Is Available On 4k Blu-ray With Dolby Vision & Atmos
Next article
Ben-Hur, Predator: Badlands, Now You See Me… & More 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week [Updated]
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy!


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Predator: Badlands 4k

Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k Blu-ray

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4k Blu-ray player angle

Deal Alert: Panasonic’s 4k Blu-ray Player (DP-UB420) Is Only $249

DealFinder - 0
Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD SteelBook

Ben-Hur, Predator: Badlands, Now You See Me… & More 4k Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital

Superman (2025) Is Available On 4k Blu-ray With Dolby Vision &...

HD Report - 0