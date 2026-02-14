Fallout Season Two Is Releasing On 4k UHD & Blu-ray Including A Limited Edition SteelBook

Fallout – Season Two Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

The second season of Fallout ended on February 3, 2026, with the episode “The Strip.” Now, the Amazon MGM Studios production will be released on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, including a Limited Edition SteelBook.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Fallout are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in English Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Fallout – Season Two is priced $34.99 for the standard 4k Blu-ray, $47.99 for the Limited Edition 4k SteelBook, $36.50 for the Blu-ray, and $30.56 for the DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Fallout – Season One was also released on disc, including an Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition 4k UHD SteelBook.

Fallout – Season Two 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon