Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate 15-Movie 4k/Digital Collection Is Now 31% Off

Universal Pictures’ Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection on 4k Blu-ray/Digital has dropped in price to only $89.99 on Amazon. The list price of the collection (released in October, 2025) is $129.99, making this a 31% discount for the 15-movie box set.

Along with all films on 4k Blu-ray plus Digital 4k, the collection includes over 9 hours of bonus materials such as documentaries, expert commentaries, interviews, screen test, storyboards, and more.

The box set also features a 64-page collectible booklet with storyboards, film trivia, photographs, letters. (See details below.)

Get the Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection on 4k Blu-ray/Digital from Amazon for 31% off. Don’t have a 4k Blu-ray player? Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection is also available on Blu-ray/Digital and is 25% off for a limited time.

Bonus Features

Disc 1 – Saboteur:

  • Includes a digital copy of Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • Saboteur: A Closer Look
  • Storyboards
  • Alfred Hitchcock’s Sketches
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailer

Disc 2 – Shadow of a Doubt:

  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • Beyond Doubt: The Making of Hitchcock’s Favorite Film
  • Production Drawings by Art Director Robert Boyle
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailer

Disc 3 – Rope:

  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • Rope Unleashed
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailer

Disc 4 – Rear Window:

  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • Rear Window Ethics: An Original Documentary
  • A Conversation with Screenwriter John Michael Hayes
  • Pure Cinema: Through the Eyes of the Master
  • Breaking Barriers: The Sound of Hitchcock
  • Hitchcock/Truffaut
  • Masters of Cinema
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Re-release Trailer Narrated by James Stewart
  • Feature Commentary with John Fawell, Author of Hitchcock’s Rear Window: the Well Made Film

Disc 5 – The Trouble with Harry:

  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • The Trouble with Harry Isn’t Over
  • Production Photographs
  • Trailer

Disc 6 – The Man Who Knew Too Much:

  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • The Making of The Man Who Knew Too Much
  • Saving The Man Who Knew Too Much
  • Production Photographs
  • Trailers
  • Includes the Original Perspecta Audio Track Unheard Since Its Original Theatrical Run in 1956 (4K only)

Disc 7 – Vertigo:

  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • Obsessed with Vertigo: New Life of Hitchcock’s Masterpiece
  • Partners in Crime: Hitchcock’s Collaborators
  • Foreign Censorship Ending
  • Hitchcock/Truffaut
  • Feature Commentary with Film Director William Friedkin
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Restoration Theatrical Trailer
  • 100 Years of Universal: The Lew Wasserman Era

Disc 8 – North by Northwest:

  • Destination Hitchcock: The Making of North by Northwest
  • The Master’s Touch: Hitchcock’s Signature Style
  • North by Northwest: One for the Ages
  • A Guided Tour with Alfred Hitchcock
  • Commentary by Screenwriter Ernest Lehman

Disc 9 – Psycho (1960):

  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • The Making of Psycho
  • Psycho Sound
  • In The Master’s Shadow: Hitchcock’s Legacy
  • Hitchcock/Truffaut
  • Newsreel Footage: The Release of Psycho
  • The Shower Scene: With and Without Music
  • The Shower Sequence: Storyboards by Saul Bass
  • The Psycho Archives
  • Posters and Psycho Ads
  • Lobby Cards
  • Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
  • Production Photographs
  • Psycho Theatrical Trailers
  • Psycho Re-release Trailers
  • Feature Commentary with Stephen Rebello, author of “Alfred Hitchcock and The Making of Psycho”

Disc 10 – The Birds:

  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • The Birds: Hitchcock’s Monster Movie
  • All About The Birds
  • Tippi Hedren’s Screen Test
  • Deleted Scenes
  • The Original Ending
  • Hitchcock/Truffaut
  • The Birds Is Coming (Universal International Newsreel)
  • Suspense Story: National Press Club Hears Hitchcock (Universal International Newsreel)
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • 100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics
  • 100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Disc 11 – Marnie:

  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • The Trouble with Marnie
  • The Marnie Archives
  • Theatrical Trailer

Disc 12 – Torn Curtain:

  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • Torn Curtain Rising
  • Scenes Scored by Bernard Herrmann
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailer

Disc 13 – Topaz:

  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • Alternate Endings
  • Topaz: An Appreciation by Film Historian and Critic Leonard Maltin
  • Storyboards: The Mendozas
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailer

Disc 14 – Frenzy:

  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • The Story of Frenzy
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailer

Disc 15 – Family Plot:

  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • Plotting Family Plot
  • Storyboards: The Chase Scene
  • Production Photographs
  • Theatrical Trailers

Description: Universally recognized as the Master of Suspense, the legendary Alfred Hitchcock directed some of cinema’s most thrilling and unforgettable classics. Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection features 15 iconic films from the acclaimed director’s illustrious career including Psycho, The Birds, Rear Window, Vertigo, North by Northwest and many more. Starring Hollywood favorites such as James Stewart, Cary Grant, Grace Kelly, Paul Newman, Janet Leigh, Anthony Perkins, Tippi Hedren, Sean Connery and Kim Novak, this definitive collection showcases a true cinematic master at his best.

