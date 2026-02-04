Home4k Blu-rayThe Housemaid Is Now Available Streaming In Digital, 4k, Blu-ray, & DVD...
The Housemaid Is Now Available Streaming In Digital, 4k, Blu-ray, & DVD Coming Soon

The Housemaid digital poster
The Housemaid (2025) Digital Buy/Rent Prime Video

The Housemaid (2025) starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried is now available streaming in digital on Apple TV, Fandango, Prime Video, and other movie services.

Disc editions from Lionsgate, including a Limited Edition Digipack (pictured above), Blu-ray, and DVD will likely arrive in early April, 2026.

The movie is priced $19.99 (Rent) or $24.99 (Purchase) in digital formats. Disc editions of The Housemaid range in price from $24.47 to $34.99.

Pre-orders

  • The Housemaid (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack $34.99 Amazon
  • The Housemaid (2025) Blu-ray/Digital $39.99 Amazon
  • The Housemaid (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD $24.99 2/3/26 Prime Video
  • The Housemaid (2025) DVD $24.47 Amazon
The Housemaid (2025) Digipack 4k inner pack
The Housemaid (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack $34.99 Buy on Amazon

Summary: A struggling young woman is relieved by the chance for a fresh start as a maid for a wealthy couple. Soon, she discovers that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.

