Zootopia 2 Is Now Available Streaming In Digital, Disc Editions Coming Soon

Zootopia 2 digital poster wide
Zootopia 2 (2025)

Disney’s Zootopia 2 is now available at home, premiering in digital for streaming or download on January 27, 2025. Disc editions, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on March 3, 2026.

The physical media release includes a Limited Edition SteelBook with two discs and Digital Copy.

Extras include seven bonus featurettes and eight deleted scenes. (See details below.) In addition, each Blu-ray format includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Zootopia 2 is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. Audio is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Pre-orders for the disc editions are still pending.

Special Features

  • Featurettes
    • The Zookeepers — Trot along with writer/director Jared Bush and director Byron Howard for a tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios! Get a behind the scenes look as they open up the doors to meet cast and crew and share about all the work done to bring the movie to life.
    • A City of Stars — Meet the fur-tastic voice actors behind the cast of Zootopia 2 as filmmakers share the joy of having the original cast returning and how each new role found its purr-fect match.
    • Everybody Can Draw! — Sketch along with Benson Shum, Animation Supervisor, as he talks about his role on Zootopia 2 and guides viewers in drawing everyone’s favorite new beaver, Nibbles!
    • Zoo-prising Secrets — Uncover ssssurprising references and characters from some of your favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films hidden throughout the movie, along with fun facts.
    • Wilde Times in the Booth — Hop inside the recording booth for plenty of laughs and behind-the-scenes fun. See how the hilarious cast brings their characters to life!
    • The Treat Trolley — Meet the cheerful crew behind the Treat Trolley that brings smiles and snacks throughout the halls of Disney Animation to keep the studio artists fueled and energized.
    • “Zoo” Music Video by Shakira — Celebrate friendship and adventure with Shakira in her music video for the movie’s new song, “Zoo.”
  • Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut, with an overall introduction by directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard.
    • What’s In the Box?
    • Where Are They Now?
    • Animal Hospital
    • Welcome to the Team
    • Desert Festival
    • Clawhauser Tracks Judy
    • A Plight at the Museum
    • Clawhauser’s Family

4k Blu-ray SteelBook

zootopia 2 steelbook open low res
Zootopia 2 Blu-ray DVD Digital
Zootopia 2 digital poster
Zootopia 2 (2025) Digital Buy/Rent on Prime Video
