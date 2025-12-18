Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy w/Extended Cut Of ‘DoJ’ Is Only $26.99

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy with the 31-minute extended cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is on sale for only $26.99 on Amazon. That’s a 31% discount off the typical price of $39 and an even larger discount off the original list price of $79.99.

The 8-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment includes 4k Ultra HD and Blu-ray copies of Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016) – theatrical and extended editions, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

Total run time of this collection mounting to a total run time of 567 minutes (not including bonus material).

On 4k Blu-ray, each DC Warner Bros. film is presented in 2160p (at various aspect ratios) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. The included Blu-ray (1080p) copies also feature Dolby Atmos.

This edition of Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy was released in 2023 following the first edition released in 2021. Don’t have a 4k Blu-ray player? See our ranking of the best 4k Blu-ray players.