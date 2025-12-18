Home4k Blu-rayZack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy w/Extended Cut Of 'DoJ' Is Only $26.99
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy w/Extended Cut Of ‘DoJ’ Is Only $26.99

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Zack Synder's Justice League Trilogy 8-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy with the 31-minute extended cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is on sale for only $26.99 on Amazon. That’s a 31% discount off the typical price of $39 and an even larger discount off the original list price of $79.99.

The 8-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment includes 4k Ultra HD and Blu-ray copies of Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016) – theatrical and extended editions, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

Total run time of this collection mounting to a total run time of 567 minutes (not including bonus material).

On 4k Blu-ray, each DC Warner Bros. film is presented in 2160p (at various aspect ratios) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. The included Blu-ray (1080p) copies also feature Dolby Atmos.

This edition of Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy was released in 2023 following the first edition released in 2021. Don’t have a 4k Blu-ray player? See our ranking of the best 4k Blu-ray players.

Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray specs
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Deal Alert: Dragon Ball Super Complete Series SteelBook Collection 50% Off
Next article
Google Play/YouTube Reconnect To Movies Anywhere After Disney Dispute
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Roofman Is Now On Paramount+


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Google Play YouTube logos

Google Play/YouTube Reconnect To Movies Anywhere After Disney Dispute

HD Report - 0
Dragon Ball Super- The Complete Series - Limited Edition Steelbook Gift Set

Deal Alert: Dragon Ball Super Complete Series SteelBook Collection 50% Off

DealFinder - 0
new 4k blu-ray december 2025

Over 75 4k Blu-ray Discs Releasing In December, 2025

HD Report - 0