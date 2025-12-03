28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Release Date, Trailer & Frame Grabs

HomeMovie & TV News28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Release Date, Trailer & Frame Grabs
Sony Pictures has launched the trailer and confirmed the release date for 28 Years Later The Bone Temple. The film will premiere in US theaters on January 16, 2026.

Summary: As Spike is inducted into Jimmy Crystal’s gang on the mainland, Dr. Kelson makes a discovery that could alter the world.

Description: Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike’s (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) becomes a nightmare he can’t escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

Directed by:​​ Nia DaCosta​​​ ​

Written by:​​​​ Alex Garland​​​

Produced by: ​​​​ Andrew Macdonald, ​​​​​Peter Rice, ​​​​​Bernard Bellew, Danny Boyle, Alex Garland

Executive Producer:​​​ Cillian Murphy

Cast:​ Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, Chi Lewis-Parry

28 Years Later The Bone Temple HD movie still frame grab
28 Years Later The Bone Temple HD movie still frame grab
28 Years Later The Bone Temple HD movie still frame grab
28 Years Later The Bone Temple HD movie still frame grab
28 Years Later The Bone Temple HD movie still frame grab
28 Years Later The Bone Temple HD movie still frame grab
28 Years Later The Bone Temple HD movie still frame grab
28 Years Later The Bone Temple HD movie still frame grab
