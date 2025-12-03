Home4k Blu-rayFive Nights at Freddy's Is Now Available In This Limited Edition 4k...
Five Nights at Freddy's Is Now Available In This Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) is now available in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc edition (released Dec. 2, 2025) includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

Bonus features include Five Nights at Freddy’s: From Game to Big Screen, Killer Animatronics, and Five Nights in Three Dimensions.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $32.99 (List: $34.99) on Amazon.

Description: Saddled with anger management issues and guardianship of his kid sister, security guard Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) had to grab at the sole available opportunity: night watchman at a shuttered ’80s-era family pizza joint. The ensuing shifts would bring him into the grip of his own tortured past-to say nothing of the facility’s animatronic mascots, now vested with unholy life. Eerie take on the video game franchise from Blumhouse co-stars Mary Stuart Masterson, Elizabeth Lail, Matthew Lillard.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) is also available in an Ultimate Collector’s Edition. The Amazon Exclusive includes exclusive Five Night’s at Freddy’s licensed metal poster, numbered Certificate of Authenticity, and exclusive SteelBook that houses the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital copies of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Disc bonus features are also available in the collectible edition including Five Nights at Freddy’s: From Game to Big Screen, Killer Animatronics, and Five Nights in Three Dimensions.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Collector’s Limited Edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is list priced $74.99. Buy on Amazon

