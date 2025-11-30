Home4kCyber Monday Deal: 75" Insignia 4K UHD QLED TV Dolby Vision/Atmos Only...
Cyber Monday Deal: 75″ Insignia 4K UHD QLED TV Dolby Vision/Atmos Only $399 

INSIGNIA 75-inch Class QF Series LED 4K UHD QLED Smart Fire TV
Insignia 75″ QF Series LED 4K UHD QLED Smart Fire TV (NS75-UQFL26) Buy on Amazon

Looking for a larger 4k TV for your home theater? Amazon is selling a 75″ Insignia 4k TV for only $399.99. That’s 38% off the list price of $649.99 during Cyber Monday!

The Insignia QF Series (NS75-UQFL26) 4k UHD TV is QLED Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos audio, and Smart TV apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube.

Jump over Amazon to grab this deal on a 75″ Toshiba 4k UHD TV and view other Cyber Monday deals on home theater and electronics.

About this item

  • 4K UltraHD Resolution: Experience incredible detail with 4X resolution of 1080p Full HD TVs.
  • QLED: Quantum Dot Technology enhances brightness and color for vibrant, lifelike picture quality.
  • Direct LED Backlight: Enjoy uniform brightness and rich contrast for a vibrant, immersive viewing experience.
  • High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Dolby Vision: Enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats.
  • Dolby Atmos Audio: Advanced spatial audio processing can be found in movies, TV shows, and video games.
  • Fire TV Smart OS: The entertainment you love. Fire TV brings your favorite movies, shows, and live shows together.
  • Access thousands of shows with Fire TV: Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube and other services right from this TV.*
  • Voice Remote with Alexa: Use your voice to control your TV using Amazon Alexa.
  • Metal Bezel-Less Design: Elegant edge-to-edge glass design and sleek back panel that blends into any environment.
  • 4 HDMI Inputs including one with eARC: Four high-speed HDMI inputs for the best connection to gaming consoles, set-top boxes, AV receiver, and more.

See more Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon.

Tron: Ares, Dawn Of The Dead (2004), Five Nights at Freddy’s, & More 4k/HD Blu-ray & Digital Releases This Week
