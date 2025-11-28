Home4k Blu-rayThe Conjuring: Last Rites Is Now Available On 4k/HD Blu-ray Plus A...
The Conjuring: Last Rites Is Now Available On 4k/HD Blu-ray Plus A Limited SteelBook

The Conjuring Last Rites (2025) 4k SteelBook
The Conjuring: Last Rites 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Conjuring: Last Rites is now available on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray including a Limited Edition SteelBook from Warner Bros. Entertainment. Each Blu-ray format includes a Digital Copy, and the 4k SteelBook also packages a copy on HD Blu-ray as well as Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is currently priced $37.95 for the 4k Blu-ray SteelBook, $27.95 for the standard 4k Blu-ray, $22.95 (List: $30.99) for the Blu-ray, and $17.95 (List: $24.49) for the DVD on Amazon.

In Digital 4k UHD/HD, The Conjuring: Last Rites is priced $19.99 on Prime Video.

Special Features

  • Last Rites: An Era Ends – featurette (8:45)
  • The Conjuring: Crafting Scares – featurette (8:40)
  • Michael Chaves: Believer – featurette (7:04)
  • Optional English SDH, Parisian French, Latin Spanish, Danish, Finnish, German, Italian, Norwegian, and Swedish subtitles for the main feature
The Conjuring- Last Rites 4k UHD
he Conjuring: Last Rites 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon
The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
The Conjuring Last Rites poster
The Conjuring: Last Rites Rent/Purchase Prime Video
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

