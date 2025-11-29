Apple MacBook Air 13″ M4 Cyber Monday Deal Takes 25% Off!

Apple MacBook Air 13″ M4 (2025 Model) Midnight Finish Buy on Amazon

Cyber Monday might be the best time to buy a laptop! Right now, the 13″ Apple MacBook Air is on sale for 25% off the list price. The MacBook Air M4 (2025) model is priced only $749 on Amazon. That’s a huge discount off the list price of $999!

The MacBook Air M4 chip features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID, and up to 18 hours of battery life. The model is available in Silver, Starlight, Midnight, and Sky Blue finishes (see other colors below).

Want more RAM? The 13″ Apple MacBook Air models with 16GB RAM and 24GB RAM are on sale for 21% off and 18% off, respectively, during Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon.

Product Features

SPEED OF LIGHTNESS — MacBook Air with the M4 chip lets you blaze through work and play. With Apple Intelligence,* up to 18 hours of battery life,* and an incredibly portable design, you can take on anything, anywhere.

SUPERCHARGED BY M4 — The Apple M4 chip brings even more speed and fluidity to everything you do, like working between multiple apps, editing videos, or playing graphically demanding games.

BUILT FOR APPLE INTELLIGENCE — Apple Intelligence is the personal intelligence system that helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. With groundbreaking privacy protections, it gives you peace of mind that no one else can access your data — not even Apple.*

UP TO 18 HOURS OF BATTERY LIFE — MacBook Air delivers the same incredible performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.*

A BRILLIANT DISPLAY — The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display supports 1 billion colors.* Photos and videos pop with rich contrast and sharp detail, and text appears supercrisp.

LOOK AND SOUND YOUR BEST — Everything looks and sounds amazing with a 12MP Center Stage camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio.

CONNECT IT ALL — MacBook Air features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe charging port, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E,* and Bluetooth 5.3. And it supports up to two external displays.

APPS FLY IN MACOS — All your favorites run lightning fast in macOS, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Google Workspace.*

IF YOU LOVE IPHONE, YOU’LL LOVE MAC — Mac works like magic with your other Apple devices. View and control what’s on your iPhone from your Mac with iPhone Mirroring.* Copy something on iPhone and paste it on Mac. Send texts with Messages from your Mac, or use your Mac to answer FaceTime calls.*

