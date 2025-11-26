The Best 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Players, 2025: Black Friday Prices

We’ve been ranking the best 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray players since the format was introduced in 2016. And while several manufacturers have stopped making 4k players, there are still some solid state-of-the-art decks that will take your home theater setup to the next level. Just a reminder, 4k Blu-ray Discs offer the highest-quality media delivery at home (with the exception of high-end digital servers such as Kaleidescape). 4k discs feature High Dynamic Range (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+) and high-quality audio formats including Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 and DTS-X. Here’s a list of the best 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray players available today with links to purchase from major retailers. See the red prices for models that are currently on sale.

The Best 4k Blu-ray Players In 2025

Panasonic DP-UB9000 4k Blu-ray Player

1. Panasonic DP-UB9000 4K Blu-ray Player

The Panasonic DP-UB9000 is the preferred model for home theater builders who want the highest quality components. The THX Certified reference-class player is a solid aluminum build compared to the Panasonic UB820, and because of that construction has less vibration and is much quieter than its inferior, plastic competitors. The UB9000 features the 2nd-gen HCX (Hollywood Cinema Experience) processing engine and supports all the HDR and audio formats you could possibly need. Plus, the model includes analog audio circuits and a high-performance D/A converter with a balanced XL. If you’re serious about your home theater, and especially the sound experience, this is the model you want. List Price: $1,099 | Sale: $999 Amazon | Sale: $1049 Best Buy | Sale: $984 Walmart

Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

2. Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

We have ranked the Panasonic DP-UB820 the best 4k Blu-ray player of the year based on functionality and affordability (Read Review). The DP-UB820 supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG for HDR via digital, 4k Blu-ray, and live broadcast applications. For audio, the player’s 192-kHz/32-bit 4-DAC supports both high-resolution audio formats Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. 4K image color signals (4:2:0) are integrated into 4K (4:4:4) by a multi-tap chroma process providing natural textures and depth. The Panasonic UB820 features the HCX Processor (Hollywood Cinema experience), and also works with Alexa voice control. List Price: $499 | Sale: $449 Amazon | $449 Best Buy | Walmart

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-Ray Disc Player (2019)

3. Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc Player

Sony’s X800M2 (an upgrade to the X800) is a great 4k Blu-ray Disc player list priced at a reasonable $299. The X800M2 offers both Dolby Vision and HDR10, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, DSEE HX audio, and Bluetooth listening on headphones. It’s a standard 19″ width for typical rack systems. You’ve got to overlook the lack of auto-detect for Dolby Vision though (it has to be switched to on in Settings if previously off). But, that’s a small inconvenience for a quality player. List Price: $329 | Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

LG UBK90 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player w/HDR10/Dolby Vision (2018)

4. LG UBK90 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player w/HDR10 & Dolby Vision

The upgraded LG UBK90 (MSRP: $299) supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, making it compatible with all Ultra HD Blu-ray discs regardless of HDR spec. And, while the less expensive UBK80 only has one HDMI port and only Ethernet (no WiFi), the UBK90 features two HDMI outputs (1 for video, 1 for dedicated audio) and built-in WiFi. High-Resolution Audio is supported in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio, and FLAC formats. It’s a 16.9″ x 8.1″ unit (2″ wider than the Sony X700) that’s just shy of wider 19″ standard rack sizes. MSRP: $299 Buy on Amazon [Used]

Sony UBP-X700U (2025) 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player

5. Sony UBP-X700 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

Priced $100 less than the X800M2, Sony’s X700 (often labeled as X700M or X700U) is a great option for the budget-conscious. The player originally didn’t offer Dolby Vision but a firmware upgrade fixed that making this the better, and less expensive option over the older X800 with support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats. For audio, the X700 supports Dolby Atmos and features Dual HDMI outputs for A/V separation and clearer sound. The X700U model typically includes an HDMI cable. It is, however, a smaller unit and not a standard rack size like the X800M2 or X1100ES. [Update: The 2025 X700U package includes an HDMI cable.] List: $249 | Sale $218 Amazon | Sale $219.99 Best Buy | Walmart

LG UBK80 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player with HDR (2018)

6. LG UBK80 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player

The older, LG UBK80 is priced lower than the UBKM9, but you should know it does not support Dolby Vision or DTS:X audio. However, HDR10 is supported as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master audio. It’s missing a couple of features of the Sony X700, but it’s a 16.9″ width component (2″ wider than the Sony X700) that fits nicely into standard audio/video racks. List Price: $196 Buy on Amazon [Used]

7. Panasonic DP-UB154P 4k Blu-ray player

The Panasonic DP-UB154-K (2023) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player is one of the newest models available. The deck supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG High Dynamic Range formats, as well as high-res audio playback of cutting-edge audio formats Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. You should take note this player does not support Dolby Vision or WiFi (but does have a wired Ethernet port). List Price: $197 | Amazon | Walmart

LG UBKM9 4k Blu-ray player

8. LG UBKM9 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player

The LG Model UBKM9 (2019) supports HDR formats HDR10 and Dolby Vision as well as audio formats Dolby Digital, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, and DTS-HD Master Audio. This is a Region-free player and will playback Region A, Region B, & Region C discs. This is a 17″ x 9.5″ x 1.75″ component that fits nicely into standard audio/video racks. Price: $329 Buy on Amazon

Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ay Player (2019)

9. Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ay Player

The Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ay Player supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG High Dynamic Range formats but unfortunately not Dolby Vision. The player features the HCX Processor (Hollywood Cinema experience), Voice Assist, and a 192-kHz/32-bit 4-DAC for high-res audio playback. The DP-UB420-K measures 10.63 x 3.74 x 14.88 inches. MSRP: $299.99 | Amazon

Panasonic DP-UB150 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

10. Panasonic DP-UB150-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

The 2021 model Panasonic DP-UB150 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG High Dynamic Range formats, as well as pass-through of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Note: It does not support Dolby Vision or WiFi (but does have a wired Ethernet port). Originally priced $199, you can now find this player for $103 from Amazon and $149 at Walmart. If you have trouble finding this model look for the Panasonic DP-UB154 model (above) that was released in 2023 with a sticker price of $197.

Note: Please keep in mind that prices and availability may change after the article publication date.

