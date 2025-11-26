Black Friday Deal: Apple MacBook Air 13″ M4 (2025 Model) Save $250 

Apple MacBook Air 13″ M4 (2025 Model) Silver Finish Buy on Amazon

Here’s a great deal on a Apple MacBook Air that you can usually only find on Black Friday. Right now, the 13″ M4 MacBook Air (2025 Model) is on sale for only $949 on Amazon and Best Buy. That’s $250 off the list price of $1,199.

The MacBook Air M4 chip features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID, and up to 18 hours of battery life. The model is available in Silver, Starlight, Midnight, and Sky Blue finishes.

Want more RAM? The 13″ Apple MacBook Air with 24GB RAM is also on sale for Black Friday at Amazon and Best Buy.

Features

SPEED OF LIGHTNESS — MacBook Air with the M4 chip lets you blaze through work and play. With Apple Intelligence,* up to 18 hours of battery life,* and an incredibly portable design, you can take on anything, anywhere.

SUPERCHARGED BY M4 — The Apple M4 chip brings even more speed and fluidity to everything you do, like working between multiple apps, editing videos, or playing graphically demanding games.

BUILT FOR APPLE INTELLIGENCE — Apple Intelligence is the personal intelligence system that helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. With groundbreaking privacy protections, it gives you peace of mind that no one else can access your data — not even Apple.*

UP TO 18 HOURS OF BATTERY LIFE — MacBook Air delivers the same incredible performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.*

A BRILLIANT DISPLAY — The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display supports 1 billion colors.* Photos and videos pop with rich contrast and sharp detail, and text appears supercrisp.

LOOK AND SOUND YOUR BEST — Everything looks and sounds amazing with a 12MP Center Stage camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio.

CONNECT IT ALL — MacBook Air features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe charging port, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E,* and Bluetooth 5.3. And it supports up to two external displays.

APPS FLY IN MACOS — All your favorites run lightning fast in macOS, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Google Workspace.*

IF YOU LOVE IPHONE, YOU’LL LOVE MAC — Mac works like magic with your other Apple devices. View and control what’s on your iPhone from your Mac with iPhone Mirroring.* Copy something on iPhone and paste it on Mac. Send texts with Messages from your Mac, or use your Mac to answer FaceTime calls.*