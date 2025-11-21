HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Hunger Games 5-Film Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Collection Is Only $20.99 (Early Black Friday)
The Hunger Games 5-Film Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Collection Is Only $20.99 (Early Black Friday)

The Hunger Games 5-Film Collection Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
The five existing Hunger Games films are available in a 5-Film Collection from Lionsgate that’s on sale for only $20.99 (List: $42.99) on Amazon. The 10-disc collection includes all movies on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital (via a redeemable code).

The Hunger Games film franchise includes The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2015), and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023).

The Hunger Games 5-Film Collection with Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copies is currently priced $20.99 (List: $42.99) on Amazon during Early Black Friday Deals.

The Hunger Games movies are based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins. The premiere film, The Hunger Games (2012), was directed by Gary Goss and earned $695.2M on a $78M budget.

Description: For over 10 years, the epic adventure of The Hunger Games has captivated viewers with its nonstop action, riveting characters, and profound social commentary. The action-packed prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, joins the first four films in this thrilling five-film collection, following a young Coriolanus Snow as he participates with Lucy Gray Baird in the 10th Hunger Games decades before he became the tyrannical President of Panem. As power and corruption collide in the post-war Capitol, the spark that inspires Katniss Everdeen to volunteer as tribute in 64 years is lit.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026) Official Trailer & Movie Photos Released
