Amazon Is Now Selling Pre-Owned Certified Ford Cars, SUVs, & Trucks

Ford f150 Tremor
Image Courtesy Ford

Ford is the latest car manufacturer to be added to Amazon Autos where buyers can find vehicles through the world’s largest online selling platform.

Potential customers can search inventory, finance, and purchase pre-owned Ford Blue Advantage Certified vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans.

As of the launch, Ford search results are shown within a 75-mile radius of the cities of Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle where buyers can potentially pick up the vehicles. Additional markets will soon be added.

Amazon Autos is still in beta mode but there is a wide selection of vehicles to choose from including GMC, Hyundai, Jeep, Honda, Kia, and Dodge, among other brands.

