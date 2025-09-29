Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Home4k Blu-raySteven Spielberg's Minority Report Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision...
Minority Report 4k UHD SteelBook
Minority Report (2002) 4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi/thriller Minority Report (2002) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film arrives Dec. 9, 2025, in standard and limited SteelBook editions from Paramount, each with a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, along with a bonus Blu-ray Disc (not pictured in the photo).

Legacy extras on the Blu-ray Disc include The Future According to Steven Spielberg, Minority Report: Future Realized, The Stunts of Minority Report, From Story to Screen, Storyboard Sequences, Production Concepts, and more.

Minority Report (2002) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $30.99 (standard) and $36.99 (SteelBook) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee).

Special Features

4k Blu-ray

  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 track
  • Optional English, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Blu-ray

  • The Future According to Steven Spielberg
  • Inside the World of Precrime
  • Philip K. Dick, Steven Spielberg, and Minority Report
  • Minority Report: Future Realized
  • Minority Report: Props of the Future
  • Highlights From Minority Report: From the Set
  • Minority Report: Commercials of the Future
  • Previz Sequences
  • From Story to Screen
  • Deconstructing Minority Report
  • The Stunts of Minority Report
  • ILM and Minority Report
  • Final Report
  • Production Concepts
  • Storyboard Sequences
  • Original Trailers
Minority Report 4k UHD SteelBook
Minority Report (2002) 4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Minority Report 4k UHD
Minority Report (2002) 4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital Buy on Amazon
Minority Report 4k UHD specs
Minority Report (2002) 4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Description: John Anderton, a Washington, D.C. detective in the year 2054 working in “Precrime,” a special unit of the police department that arrests murderers before they have committed the actual crime. Precrime bases its work on the visions of three psychics or “precogs” whose prophecies of future events are never in error. When Anderton discovers that he has been identified as the future killer of a man he’s never met, he is forced to become a fugitive from his own colleagues as he tries to uncover the mystery of the victim-to-be’s identity.

