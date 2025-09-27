Home4k Blu-rayAll 6 Karate Kid Movies Available In The Ultimate Collection With Extras
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDNews

All 6 Karate Kid Movies Available In The Ultimate Collection With Extras

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Karate Kid Ultimate Collection 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital Box Set Amazon Exclusive
The Karate Kid Ultimate Collection 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital Box Set Amazon Exclusive

All six Karate Kid movies are available in the Ultimate Collection from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The Amazon Exclusive presents the films, including this year’s Karate Kid Legends, on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k UHD.

Extras include collectible movie memorabilia items such as a headband, 11 photo cards, embroidered patches and a pop-up display box with images of Karate Kid movie characters surrounding the symbolic bonsai tree.

The Karate Kid Ultimate Collection includes The Karate Kid (1984), The Karate Kid II (1986), The Karate Kid III (1989), The Next Karate Kid (1994), The Karate Kid (2010), and Karate Kid Legends (2025).

The Karate Kid Ultimate Collection Amazon Exclusive is priced $219.99. Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features

  • All six Karate Kid movies on 4K disc + Blu-ray, plus hours of special features including the complete 1989 animated television series (in SD)
  • 29” Two-sided headband with designs from Karate Kid: Legends on one side and classic Miyagi-Do on the other
  • Three 4” embroidered patches featuring the Miyagi-Do, Cobra Kai & Mr. Han’s Kung Fu School logos
  • A set of collectible trading cards featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains
  • Limited edition giftset packing with dynamic pop-up scene depicting Daniel & Johnny’s iconic fight scene from the original film with a button-activated sound chip

The Karate Kid Ultimate Collection Amazon Exclusive

The Karate Kid Ultimate Collection
The Karate Kid Ultimate Collection 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital Box Set Amazon Exclusive
Previous article
One Battle After Another Is Up For Pre-order On 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
One Battle After Another digital poster wide

One Battle After Another Is Up For Pre-order On 4k Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0
Superman digital poster wide

Superman (2025) Is Now Available At A Much Lower Price In...

HD Report - 0
Lilo & Stitch (2025) 4k UHD SteelBook

Lilo & Stitch Is Available On Blu-ray & Digital Plus This...

HD Report - 0