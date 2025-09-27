All 6 Karate Kid Movies Available In The Ultimate Collection With Extras

The Karate Kid Ultimate Collection 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital Box Set Amazon Exclusive

All six Karate Kid movies are available in the Ultimate Collection from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The Amazon Exclusive presents the films, including this year’s Karate Kid Legends, on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k UHD.

Extras include collectible movie memorabilia items such as a headband, 11 photo cards, embroidered patches and a pop-up display box with images of Karate Kid movie characters surrounding the symbolic bonsai tree.

The Karate Kid Ultimate Collection includes The Karate Kid (1984), The Karate Kid II (1986), The Karate Kid III (1989), The Next Karate Kid (1994), The Karate Kid (2010), and Karate Kid Legends (2025).

The Karate Kid Ultimate Collection Amazon Exclusive is priced $219.99. Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features

All six Karate Kid movies on 4K disc + Blu-ray, plus hours of special features including the complete 1989 animated television series (in SD)

29” Two-sided headband with designs from Karate Kid: Legends on one side and classic Miyagi-Do on the other

Three 4” embroidered patches featuring the Miyagi-Do, Cobra Kai & Mr. Han’s Kung Fu School logos

A set of collectible trading cards featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains

Limited edition giftset packing with dynamic pop-up scene depicting Daniel & Johnny’s iconic fight scene from the original film with a button-activated sound chip

The Karate Kid Ultimate Collection Amazon Exclusive