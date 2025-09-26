HomeDealsSuperman (2025) Is Now Available At A Much Lower Price In Digital...
Superman (2025) Is Now Available At A Much Lower Price In Digital 4k UHD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Superman digital poster wide
Superman (2025) Digital Rent/Purchase Bonus X-Ray Edition Prime Video

Superman (2025) first arrived in digital formats on August 15, 2025 at a purchase price of $29.99. Just over a month later, you can now get Superman for only $12.99 from Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

The Amazon purchase includes Bonus X-Ray features with In Scene, Cast, Trivia, and Bonus Content provided for the title. Bonus features include:

  • Adventures in the Making of SUPERMAN
  • Breaking News – The Daily Planet Returns
  • Lex Luthor – The Mind of a Master Villain
  • The Justice Gang
  • Paws to Pixels – Krypto Is Born
  • The Ultimate Villain
  • Icons Forever – Superman’s Enduring Legacy
  • A New Era – DC Takes Off
  • Kryptunes – The Music of SUPERMAN
  • Krypto Short – School Bus Scuffle

Of course, many fans of Superman and the DC franchise would like to own the film on disc. 4k Blu-ray still offers the highest quality at home and is the sure way to “own” your movie. The 4k Blu-ray/Digital combo edition from Warner Bros. is now priced $29.95 (List: $34.98). The Blu-ray/Digital combo edition is now priced $24.95 (List: $29.95) on Amazon.

Description: Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.

Lilo & Stitch Is Available On Blu-ray & Digital Plus This Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
