Superman (2025) Is Now Available At A Much Lower Price In Digital 4k UHD

Superman (2025) Digital Rent/Purchase Bonus X-Ray Edition Prime Video

Superman (2025) first arrived in digital formats on August 15, 2025 at a purchase price of $29.99. Just over a month later, you can now get Superman for only $12.99 from Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

The Amazon purchase includes Bonus X-Ray features with In Scene, Cast, Trivia, and Bonus Content provided for the title. Bonus features include:

Adventures in the Making of SUPERMAN

Breaking News – The Daily Planet Returns

Lex Luthor – The Mind of a Master Villain

The Justice Gang

Paws to Pixels – Krypto Is Born

The Ultimate Villain

Icons Forever – Superman’s Enduring Legacy

A New Era – DC Takes Off

Kryptunes – The Music of SUPERMAN

Krypto Short – School Bus Scuffle

Of course, many fans of Superman and the DC franchise would like to own the film on disc. 4k Blu-ray still offers the highest quality at home and is the sure way to “own” your movie. The 4k Blu-ray/Digital combo edition from Warner Bros. is now priced $29.95 (List: $34.98). The Blu-ray/Digital combo edition is now priced $24.95 (List: $29.95) on Amazon.

Description: Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.