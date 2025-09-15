Home4k Blu-rayThe Long Walk Is Up For Pre-order on 4k, Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital &...
The Long Walk Is Up For Pre-order on 4k, Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital & DVD

The Long Walk 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive
The Long Walk (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Lionsgate’s The Long Walk premiered in US theaters on September 12, 2025, and is up for pre-order in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The physical media editions include an Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

Bonus features include Alternate Ending (4k Only), Stephen King: An Appreciation (4k Only), Cooper & David Scene Read (4k Only), “Ever Onward: Making The Long Walk” Multi-Part Documentary,” and Theatrical Trailers.

Release dates are pending.

Pre-orders

  • The Long Walk (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook $34.99 Amazon Exclusive
  • The Long Walk (2025) Blu-ray/Digital $39.99 Amazon
  • The Long Walk (2025) DVD $29.96 Amazon
  • The Long Walk (2025) Digital $24.99 Prime Video
The Long Walk (2025) Digital Rent/Purchase Prime Video
The Long Walk 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive open
The Long Walk (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Summary: A group of teenage boys compete in an annual contest known as “The Long Walk,” where they must maintain a certain walking speed or get shot.

Spawn Is Releasing In 4k (Director & Theatrical Cuts) With New Bonus Features
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology.

