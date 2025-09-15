The Long Walk Is Up For Pre-order on 4k, Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital & DVD

The Long Walk (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Lionsgate’s The Long Walk premiered in US theaters on September 12, 2025, and is up for pre-order in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The physical media editions include an Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

Bonus features include Alternate Ending (4k Only), Stephen King: An Appreciation (4k Only), Cooper & David Scene Read (4k Only), “Ever Onward: Making The Long Walk” Multi-Part Documentary,” and Theatrical Trailers.

Release dates are pending.

Pre-orders

The Long Walk (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook $34.99 Amazon Exclusive

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook $34.99 Amazon Exclusive The Long Walk (2025) Blu-ray/Digital $39.99 Amazon

Blu-ray/Digital $39.99 Amazon The Long Walk (2025) DVD $29.96 Amazon

DVD $29.96 Amazon The Long Walk (2025) Digital $24.99 Prime Video

The Long Walk (2025) Digital Rent/Purchase Prime Video

The Long Walk (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Summary: A group of teenage boys compete in an annual contest known as “The Long Walk,” where they must maintain a certain walking speed or get shot.