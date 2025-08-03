Deal Alert: The Hunger Games: The Ultimate SteelBook Collection At Lowest Price Ever

The Hunger Games: The Ultimate SteelBook Collection Buy on Amazon

The Hunger Games: The Ultimate SteelBook Collection has dropped in price to only $38.18 on Amazon. That’s a huge discount off the original list price of $89.99 when the collection first released in March, 2022.

The 8-disc, 4-movie collection includes The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014), and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015) on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray the films are presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range color at 2.40:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in English Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, and Spanish.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal on The Hunger Games: The Ultimate SteelBook Collection while supplies last.