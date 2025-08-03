HomeBlu-ray Disc'Chucky: The Complete Series' Is Releasing On Blu-ray In Standard & SteelBook...
‘Chucky: The Complete Series’ Is Releasing On Blu-ray In Standard & SteelBook Editions

Chucky: The Complete Series Blu-ray SteelBook
Chucky: The Complete Series is releasing on Blu-ray Disc in a standard and Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The editions arrive on September 23, 2025, and includes 24 episodes that premiered from 2021-2024, along with deleted scenes and “The Legacy of Chucky” featurette.

Chucky: The Complete Series Blu-ray
Bonus Content

Disc 1 – Chucky Season One:

  • Deleted Scenes

Disc 2 – Chucky Season One:

  • Deleted Scenes
  • The Legacy of Chucky

Disc 3 – Chucky Season Two:

  • Halloween II Deleted Scene

Disc 4 – Chucky Season Two:

  • Goin’ to the Chapel Deleted Scenes

Disc 5 – Chucky Season Three:

  • Deleted Scenes

Disc 6 – Chucky Season Three:

  • Deleted Scenes
Chucky: The Complete Series Blu-ray specs
Description: Chucky, the notoriously deadly doll (voiced by Brad Dourif), terrorizes TV with Chucky: The TV Complete Series, the cleverly killer show from franchise creator Don Mancini. The murderous mayhem begins when misfit loner Jake’s (Zackary Arthur) curious new collectible embarks on a shocking slaughter spree in a quiet suburb. Joined by Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Jake’s journey with Chucky takes the teenage trio to a boarding school for more chaotic carnage, then all the way to the White House, where Chucky plots to wreak homicidal havoc on a global scale. Along the way, secret origins are revealed, familiar faces including Chucky’s ex Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) make surprising appearances, and Chucky’s signature style of quipping and killing takes center stage throughout all three wickedly entertaining seasons.

