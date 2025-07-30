Home4k Blu-rayNight of the Living Dead (1990) 'Uncensored Version' Releasing On 4k/Blu-ray/Digital
Night of the Living Dead (1990) ‘Uncensored Version’ Releasing On 4k/Blu-ray/Digital

The colorized version of George A. Romero’s 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead is releasing in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook on Sept. 23, 2025. The 2-disc edition features an all-new “Uncensored Version” of the 1990 film along with the original theatrical version, both on 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos.

Bonus features include new commentary with director Tom Savini, new interviews and more! The Limited Edition combo from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy.

New VersionFEATURING AN ALL-NEW “UNCENSORED VERSION” OF THE FILM IN 4K plus the original theatrical version
AudioTwo versions of the film presented with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio on 4K UHD disc, within a limited edition SteelBook
FeaturesIncludes a new commentary with director Tom Savini, new interviews and more!
FeaturesExtra Features
It’s a new night for terror – and a new dawn in horror movie-making when special-effects genius Tom Savini (creator of the spectacularly gruesome make-up in FRIDAY THE 13TH and CREEPSHOW) brings modern technology to this colorful remake of George A. Romero’s 1968 cult classic. Seven strangers are trapped in an isolated farmhouse while cannibalistic zombies – awakened from death by the return of aradioactive space probe – wage a relentless attack, killing (and eating) everyone in their path. The classic for the 90s: graphic, gruesome and more terrifying than ever!

