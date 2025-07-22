HomeMovie & TV NewsPredator: Badlands Film Grabs (HD)
Predator: Badlands Film Grabs (HD)

Predator: Badlands (2025) Elle Fanning movie still frame
Predator: Badlands (2025) Elle Fanning movie still frame
Predator: Badlands (2025) Elle Fanning movie still frame
Predator: Badlands (2025) Elle Fanning Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi movie still frame
Predator: Badlands (2025) Elle Fanning Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi movie still frame
Predator: Badlands (2025) Elle Fanning movie still frame
Predator: Badlands (2025) Elle Fanning Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi movie still frame
Predator: Badlands (2025) Elle Fanning movie still frame
Predator: Badlands (2025) Elle Fanning Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi movie still frame
Predator: Badlands (2025) Elle Fanning Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi movie still frame

Here are some HD film grabs from Predator: Badlands premiering in the US on November 7, 2025. 20th Century Studios released the first official trailer on Monday, July 21st. Directed and co-written by by Dan Trachtenberg Patrick Aison, Predator: Badlands stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi.

Summary: In the future on a remote planet, a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Logline: A young Predator outcast from his clan finds an unlikely ally on his journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Lilo & Stitch (2025) Release Dates and Bonus Material On 4k, Blu-ray & Streaming Digital
