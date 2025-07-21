Home4k Blu-rayAnime Feature 'The Girl Who Leapt Through Time' Is Releasing In 4k
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Anime Feature ‘The Girl Who Leapt Through Time’ Is Releasing In 4k

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time - Limited Edition Steelbook 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) Limited Edition Steelbook 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Mamoru Hosoda’s feature animated film The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition Steelbook from Shout! on September 9, 2025.

Bonus Material

  • Feature with Storyboard
  • Feature Commentary with Director and Voice Cast
  • Storyboard Commentary
  • Teasers and Trailers

The 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Edition of The Girl Who Leapt Through Time has a list price of $39.98. Order on Amazon (Includes pre-order Price Guarantee)

Summary: Makoto is nearly hit by a train when, at the last second, she finds herself jumping backwards in time. She makes use of her newfound ability by re-doing every minor inconvenience in her life. But when faced with the consequences of tampering with time, Makoto must avoid a dire future that can’t be reversed. A beloved early film from Academy Award nominee Mamoru Hosoda.


Previous article
Predator: Badlands Official Trailer Released From 20th Century Studios
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Predator: Badlands (2025) Elle Fanning movie still frame

Predator: Badlands Official Trailer Released From 20th Century Studios

HD Report - 0
Madagascar 2005 4k UHD

DreamWorks’ Madagascar Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision/HDR10 &...

HD Report - 0
Serenity (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook

Serenity Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary With A Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital...

HD Report - 0