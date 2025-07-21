Anime Feature ‘The Girl Who Leapt Through Time’ Is Releasing In 4k

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) Limited Edition Steelbook 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Mamoru Hosoda’s feature animated film The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition Steelbook from Shout! on September 9, 2025.

Bonus Material

Feature with Storyboard

Feature Commentary with Director and Voice Cast

Storyboard Commentary

Teasers and Trailers

The 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Edition of The Girl Who Leapt Through Time has a list price of $39.98. Order on Amazon (Includes pre-order Price Guarantee)

Summary: Makoto is nearly hit by a train when, at the last second, she finds herself jumping backwards in time. She makes use of her newfound ability by re-doing every minor inconvenience in her life. But when faced with the consequences of tampering with time, Makoto must avoid a dire future that can’t be reversed. A beloved early film from Academy Award nominee Mamoru Hosoda.



