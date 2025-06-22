HomeBlu-ray DiscNetflix's Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Is Releasing In A Limited Edition...
Netflix’s Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Is Releasing In A Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook

Netflix series Sonic Prime: The Complete Series is releasing in a Limited Edition Steelbook on June 24, 2025. The 3-disc edition includes all 23 episodes for a total run time of 9 hours and 22 minutes.

On Blu-ray, episodes of Sonic Prime are presented in 1080p (HD) resolution at a 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Sonic Prime: The Complete Series is priced $26.96 (List: $49.98) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Blu-ray SteelBook specs
Going against his friends, Sonic attacks Dr. Eggman, causing an explosion which creates a multiverse of bizarre parallel worlds. Sonic must reconnect with his friends and lead them as a true-blue hero before the multiverse scatters into oblivion!

Article updated. Original publish date April 16, 2025.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases June 24, 2025
