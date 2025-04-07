Novocaine Officially Announced For Release On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Novocaine (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Paramount Pictures’ Novocaine has been officially announced for release in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The 4k Blu-ray offering includes a standard edition as well as a Limited Edition in SteelBook packaging.

Novocaine arrives in digital formats for streaming/download on April 8, 2025, followed by disc formats on June 24, 2025. Each Ultra HD Blu-ray 2-disc edition includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (via a redeemable code).

On 4k Blu-ray, Novocaine is presented in 2160p with HDR10. Audio specs and bonus materials are pending confirmation.

On disc, Novocaine is priced $25.99 (DVD), $34.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $39.99 (4k Blu-ray) on Amazon. In digital formats including 4k UHD, Novocaine is priced $19.99 (Rent), and $24.99 (Purchase) from Prime Video.

Note: There is no single Blu-ray edition of Novocaine scheduled to release in the US. Instead, a Blu-ray copy is included in each of the 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray editions.

Special Features

Prepare For Pain: Pre-Production—Filmmakers take us from concept to casting and the process of creating the world of NOVOCAINE.

A World of Hurt: Production—Co-directors Robert Olsen and Dan Berk discuss the film’s unique stunts, production design, cinematography, and special effects.

Maximum Physical Damage: Makeup Effects—Blood, bones, and bodies…find out the secrets behind the guts and gore that made the action really pack a punch.

