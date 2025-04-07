Home4k Blu-rayNovocaine Officially Announced For Release On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Novocaine Officially Announced For Release On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Novocaine (2025) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive open
Novocaine (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Paramount Pictures’ Novocaine has been officially announced for release in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The 4k Blu-ray offering includes a standard edition as well as a Limited Edition in SteelBook packaging.

Novocaine arrives in digital formats for streaming/download on April 8, 2025, followed by disc formats on June 24, 2025. Each Ultra HD Blu-ray 2-disc edition includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (via a redeemable code).

On 4k Blu-ray, Novocaine is presented in 2160p with HDR10. Audio specs and bonus materials are pending confirmation.

On disc, Novocaine is priced $25.99 (DVD), $34.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $39.99 (4k Blu-ray) on Amazon. In digital formats including 4k UHD, Novocaine is priced $19.99 (Rent), and $24.99 (Purchase) from Prime Video.

Note: There is no single Blu-ray edition of Novocaine scheduled to release in the US. Instead, a Blu-ray copy is included in each of the 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray editions.

Special Features

  • Prepare For Pain: Pre-Production—Filmmakers take us from concept to casting and the process of creating the world of NOVOCAINE.
  • A World of Hurt: Production—Co-directors Robert Olsen and Dan Berk discuss the film’s unique stunts, production design, cinematography, and special effects.
  • Maximum Physical Damage: Makeup Effects—Blood, bones, and bodies…find out the secrets behind the guts and gore that made the action really pack a punch.
Novocaine (2025) 4k UHD
Novocaine (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon
Novocaine (2025) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive
Novocaine (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive
Novocaine (2025) DVD
Novocaine (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon
Novocaine digital poster
Novocaine (2025) Rent/Purchase on Prime Video
Previous article
Mickey 17, Novocaine, Some Like It Hot 4k & More Blu-ray & Digital Releases, April 8, 2025
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1923 New Season!



The World of Sonic the Hedgehog!



Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Middle-Earth 6 Films In 4k

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray digital april 8 2025

Mickey 17, Novocaine, Some Like It Hot 4k & More Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0
The Brutalist (2024) starring Adrian Brody

Review: A24’s The Brutalist Is Exceptional On 4k Blu-ray Disc

HD Report - 0
Mickey 17 poster

Mickey 17 Release Dates & Details On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital...

HD Report - 0