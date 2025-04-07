Deal Alert: Beats Studio Buds + Noise Cancelling Earbuds 41% Off

HomeDealsDeal Alert: Beats Studio Buds + Noise Cancelling Earbuds 41% Off
Here’s a limited-time deal on a set of Beats Studio Buds + earbuds for Apple and Android compatibility. The Studio Buds + are only $99.95 right now on Amazon, which amounts to a 41% discount off the list price of $165.95.

The Beats Studio Buds + are true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds, feature spatial audio for immersive listening, sweat and water resistance, and up to 36 hours of listening time. The Beats Studio Buds + are available in Black/Gold, Cosmic Silver, Ivory, and Transparent finishes.

Jump over to Amazon to grab a pair of Beats Studio Buds + while the deal and supplies last.

Product Features 

  • BEATS’ CUSTOM ACOUSTIC PLATFORM delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. 
  • HEAR WHAT YOU WANT with two distinct listening modes: personalized Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode. 
  • MORE MUSIC, LESS CHARGING with up to 36 hours of listening time. 
  • ENHANCED COMPATIBILITY with one-touch pairing and a robust set of native Apple and Android features. 
  • FIND YOUR FIT with four pairs of silicone tip sizes to fit a wider range of ears. The tips create a comfortable seal for the best acoustic performance while keeping noise out. 
  • LOUD AND CLEAR – 3x larger voice-targeting mics3 precisely filter background noise for crisp, clear call performance. 
  • WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY – Industry-leading wireless Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts. 
  • SWEAT AND WATER RESISTANT – IPX4-rated earbuds.
  • SURROUND SOUND – Beats Studio Buds + support spatial audio for immersive listening
  • WHAT’S IN THE BOX – Beats Studio Buds +, pocket-sized charging case, eartips with four size options, USB-C to USB-C charging cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty card
